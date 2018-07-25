Bilbao Spain
Seven Weekend Breaks That Are Less Than A Two Hour Flight From Dublin

If you don't fancy trekking too far on your next getaway

Winter may be well and truly here, but what better excuse is there to book another getaway and banish those January blues? Squeeze in maximum holiday time and minimise your flight budget by booking yourself onto one of these super-short flights.

Brussels

There’s a lot more to do in the Belgian capital than just looking at lovely buildings (although yes, there is a whole lot of that, too.) There’s heaps of cool bars and restaurants dotted around near the Grand Place - and don’t forget to fit in a day trip to Bruges too, obvs. It’s less than an hour by train.

Bilbao

Thought you couldn’t get to Spain in under two hours? Well, you’d be kind of right because this one’s actually two hours and 10 minutes away, but that’s still a pretty good deal. You can eat tapas to your heart’s content, Instagram yourself in front of the Guggenheim Museum and you’ve got loads of different beaches a stone’s throw away. Not bad, eh?

Bilbao Spain

Eindhoven

It might not spring to mind as quickly as Amsterdam when it comes to cities in the Netherlands, but it’s definitely a cool city in its own right. The nightlife is hopping and it’s famous for its art and design museums.

Amsterdam

Speaking of Amsterdam, it’s also only a short hop from Dublin if you’re looking for quick city break ideas. If you're not interested in trying out its coffee shops, you'll still have plenty to keep you busy between the class nightlife and endless restaurant options - between the fab food markets and endless brunch options it's foodie heaven.

Kerry

Who says you have to leave the country just cause you’re hopping on a flight? Save yourself the four-plus hour drive from Dublin and get there in an hour instead. This way you can use the time to actually explore the gorgeous Dingle Peninsula, Killarney National Park and more.

Co Kerry

Edinburgh

You could be soaking up the atmosphere in Edinburgh in just an hour and 15 minutes from Dublin. It's got ancient castle tours, it's got loads of deadly pubs - and did we mention the whiskey tastings?

Hamburg

It's got two artificial lakes and a series of canals within the city, making it the perfect chilled out weekend break that's still got tons going on in terms of bars and clubs.

Hamburg Lake

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

