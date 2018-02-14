18 Petrifying Things You Notice When You Turn 25 In Dublin

So you've hit the quarter century but that doesn't mean it's the end of the world. Yet.

Turning 25 is a great milestone to hit but it doesn't come without its obstacles. You're stuck in the purgatory of being a bit too old to go wild every weekend but too young to settle down.

If you've already gone past your 25th or can see it on the horizon, you might recognise some of these....

1. You start getting offended about NOT being asked for ID...

What do you mean I don't look 17?

2. If you were on the X Factor, you'd be in the over 25s category...

That just sounds wrong...

3. You only have three years left to apply for Rose Of Tralee...

*scribbles down application*

4. Dicey's feels like an actual zoo...

What ever happened to personal space?

5. You slowly realise you will be forever broke...

No more cheap student nights out...

6. You have to learn all about taxes...

Why can't someone else do it?

7. The most important thing about a night out is comfort...

There's no shame in booking seats in advance...

8. You genuinely laugh when someone suggests going to a nightclub...

Ha! Oh you're serious...

9. Everyone in Workmans looks about five years old...

More like WorkBOYS, amirite?

10. The furthest you'll go on a Friday is the local...

And be home in time for Graham Norton.

11. Your parents are already planning on converting your room...

You haven't even left yet...

12. Your job has absolutely nothing to do with what you studied in college...

Why am I here?

13. Dating becomes less 'having the craic' and more desperately seeking 'the one'...

Swipe, swipe, swipe...

14. The thoughts of your parents visiting your apartment is enough to give you a heart attack...

Anything short of spick and span is unacceptable.

15. Pre drinks is now just 'drinks'...

Perhaps a few nibbles too.

16. You've started to book taxis home in advance...

See ya later, suckers.

17. You constantly stop to look at house prices in estate agent windows...

*SIGH*

18. Finally, you don't recognise anyone in the Longitude line-up...

You're officially uncool.

