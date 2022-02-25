Órale Street Food to host Dame Street pop-up this weekend

If you just can't wait for Pawn Shop to launch, this may keep you going a bit longer.

Back in December, Órale Street Food announced they were teaming up with Pawn Shop in 2022. While they wait for Pawn Shop's liquor license to come through, Órale plan to host a pop-up shop this weekend on Dame Street, to keep us going for the time being.

The pop-up runs from Friday to Sunday, 12:30-7pm. They plan to have some sensational Mexican themed non-alcoholic drinks too, that might be an indication of what is to come from Pawn Shop.

We're sure Órale will be serving up all their classics and faves, including burritos, quesadillas, tacos, and nachos. They're also on Deliveroo while they wait for Pawn Shop to be up and running.

The pop-up will run on a first come, first served basis so make sure you get there early to avoid disappointment; there will be very limited seating.

Header image via Instagram/orale_street_food

