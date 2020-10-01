Close

Dr. Tony Holohan reported to return to his role next week

By Rory Cashin

October 1, 2020 at 12:52pm

The Chief Medical Officer has been on leave since July.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan is expected to return to his role next week.

According to sources reported by The Irish Times, Dr. Holohan is expected to make his return on Monday, October 5.

Dr. Holohan had stepped down from his role in July to spend time with his family, and to help care for his wife who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Deputy chief officer Dr. Ronan Glynn has been serving as Acting Chief Medical Officer for the past few months.

Dr. Holohan became widely known through Ireland during the early portion of the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions, due to his nightly briefings, fronting the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

NPHET are expected to meet today to discuss any potential further localised restrictions around the country, with special attention currently being given to Cork, Galway, Monaghan, and Roscommon.

