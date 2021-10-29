Trinity College's science gallery is set to close permanently next year

By Fiona Frawley

October 29, 2021 at 9:33am

The decision has been made to close Trinity College's science gallery on Pearse Street in Dublin permanently.

The gallery recently reopened following the pandemic with its latest exhibition, Bias - an interactive exploration of human preferences, machine-learning prejudices & digital equity with free admission.

Since opening in 2008, the gallery has showcased a number of often free and always insightful and thought-provoking exhibitions, such as Fat Lab in 2014, which explored the fads and myths around fatness and fitness, Trauma in 2015 which looked at how the body is affected by and bounces back from trauma, and Intimacy in 2019, which investigated what it means to be intimate and connected with someone.

On their website, the Science Gallery describe themselves as a place that "ignites creativity and discovery where science and art collide", where young people are encouraged to learn through their interests. The gallery also ran a cafe and a shop. To see such a unique resource driven by learning and fun to close its doors in the city centre is disappointing, and unfortunately the latest in a thread of closures of cultural and community oriented spaces over the past few years.

The gallery is set to close its doors for good in February of next year.

