Dundrum and Clontarf home to Dublin's most sustainable wedding venues

Swapping that something blue for somewhere green.

Ahead of Earth Day on April 22nd, brides and grooms to be may want to look into sustainable wedding venue options for their big day. Wedding website SaveMyDay has found the eight most sustainable options in Ireland, two of which happen to be in Dublin for those who don't want to go beyond the capital for their celebrations.

Airfield Estate

Location: Dundrum

One of Dublin's two most sustainable wedding venues is Airfield Estate, based in Dundrum. This location is based on 38 acres of land, and can accommodate both indoor and outdoor weddings, depending on the time of year.

Advertisement

Some of the reasons to choose this venue include their romantic and serene Walled Garden, and elegant reception spaces as well as their celebrated restaurant of Overends Kitchen, where farm to fork food is showcased at its very best. This sustainable wedding venue can host between 35 and 110 guests.

Airfield Estate were recently crowned with the Best Sustainable Practices award from the Restaurant Association of Ireland.

Clontarf Castle

Location: Clontarf

Advertisement

If you want a touch of glamour with your sustainable vibes, Clontarf Castle could be the option for you. Not only can it host up to 300 guests (ideal if you've got a dozen aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews) this Dublin 3 wedding venue boasts beautiful seaside views for you and your party.

Clontarf Castle has the Green Hospitality Award Eco-label, with its main eco aims being to reduce carbon emissions by decreasing energy consumption, preserving water resources and minimising waste production. They also have ample on-site accommodation for wedding guests, and space for both ceremony and reception, reducing the need for people to travel between locations.

Header image via SaveMyDay

READ ON:

Advertisement

- DCC already looking for artists to submit artwork for Winter Lights 2023

- Residents could be returning to Henry Street for the first time in decades

- Hamilton faces backlash for listing Dublin as part of UK tour