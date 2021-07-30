Calling all chocoholics: Australia's favourite chocolate bar has landed in Ireland

By Lynda Keogh

July 30, 2021 at 9:50am

Australia is almost 15,500 kilometres away, but now we are one step closer to a taste of 'The Land Down Under'...

It sold out across Australia and people queued for hours to get a taste of this bad boy, and now it's available in Ireland. For the first time ever! Everyone meet the Cadbury Caramilk bar - if you aren't already acquainted, we think you're going to get to know each other prettttty well. If you've mates in Oz, they will definitely vouch that this is bloody delicious.

If you haven't tasted a Cadbury Caramilk bar yet - it's a smooth, golden white chocolate bar. Sweet, but not too sweet. It has a melt-in-the-mouth soft caramel, fudgey flavour with a silky smooth texture. The Caramilk is unlike anything you've ever tasted!

Be careful - it's verrrrry moreish!

Keep your eyes peeled, these bars are on the shelves now! But if our Aussie pals are anything to go by, these will be in high demand - so you'll have to get your hands on them quick!

Lead Image via Instagram/cadburyireland

 

