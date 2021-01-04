Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Giancarlo Esposito is coming to Dublin Comic Con this summer

By Rory Cashin

January 4, 2021 at 1:59pm

Share:

Everyone's favourite baddie from Breaking Bad, The Boys, and The Mandalorian is heading to Ireland to meet his fans.

We've got a bit of a good news / bad news situation.

Bad news first, the Spring Edition of Dublin Comic Con, due to take place in March, will not be going ahead.

But now straight on to the good news: the first major guest for the Summer Edition has been announced, and it is a biggie!

Giancarlo Esposito, the magnificent villain from hit shows like Breaking Bad, The Boys, and The Mandalorian, is due to arrive in Dublin for the event, which is scheduled to take place on August 14 and 15.

As far as other guests go, there will be a full line-up announced closer to the event itself, but the guests that were announced for March are currently checking their schedules for August, and Dublin Comic Con will announce any updates.

The folks behind the Comic Con made the following statement about the events:

"We at Dublin Comic Con are deeply disappointed that March won't be going ahead as planned but in the current climate, it isn't feasible. The health and safety of our visitors, guests, venue staff and of course our team is the most important thing.

"However, it now means we have more time to make sure that we'll be able to welcome everyone back with a bang for August's Summer Edition and make it one of our best yet. Thank you to everyone for the ongoing support. It hasn't been an easy 12 months but hopefully the end is now in sight. Stay safe and we'll see you all in August."

The tickets for Dublin Comic Con Summer Edition are available to buy right here right now, and the folks behind it know that everyone's finances are likely to be a bit up in the air this year, and they've said that "We know funds are probably a little tight and as such, we are operating our waitlist/reserve now - pay later feature."

We'll see you there!

READ NEXT: Disney unveil some of the new adult-aimed content arriving on Disney+ next month

Share:

Latest articles

Looking for a lockdown hobby? This Dublin bakery will sort you out with a free sourdough starter

20 much-loved movies that turn 20 years old in 2021

Developers bid to turn Phibsborough Shopping Centre into a co-living space

Irish Twitter remembers Phil Lynott on the 35th anniversary of his passing

You may also love

Looking for a lockdown hobby? This Dublin bakery will sort you out with a free sourdough starter

Several other Dublin restaurants and cafes delay reopening due to rising number of cases

Dublin restaurant Take A Veg shares heartbreaking news with customers 

PICS: This photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.