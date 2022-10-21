The Great Gin Glass Amnesty: Dublin 7 bar to offer free G&Ts in exchange for glasses

A ginius idea.

Okay, we stole the above from one of the Instagram comments; we just couldn't help using it.

Much like library fees were abolished as they just wanted their books back, The Barbers Bar in Stoneybatter is doing something similar with gin glasses. As with everything else, gin glasses are also getting increasingly expensive, so the Dublin 7 bar came up with a solution. The Great Gin Glass Amnesty of 2022.

So how exactly does it work? Well, basically The Barbers Bar are asking for any gin balloon thieves to turn themselves in.

Advertisement

When is this taking place? Your absolution for your gin glass thieving crimes comes on Saturday 5th November. They're not even being fussy about which bar you stole it from; for every stolen gin balloon glass returned, you will receive a free G&T.

And we know what you're thinking, but at The Great Gin Glass Amnesty, there's no judgement, and no questions asked.

So, as the dog-friendly bar says in their caption, "G'wan clear your conscience."

Advertisement

We know you want to.

And while you're at it, be sound and return any outstanding library books you have.

Header images via Instagram/barbersbardublin & Shutterstock

READ ON: Capel Street shop owners call for council to help make pedestrianisation work