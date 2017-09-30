12 Ways To Celebrate 'Galentines Day' In Dublin With Your Mates

Valentine's Day is nice, but have you heard of Galentine's Day?

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past couple of years, you'll know the Galentine's Day is an entire day dedicated solely to celebrating your absolute besties, whether they're single or not.

Celebrated on 13 February, Galentine's Day is the perfect excuse to gather a bunch of your closest friends and do one, or more, of the below activities to celebrate your friendship.

1. Go to see 50 Shades Freed together

Whether you want to admit it or not, you secretly really want to see what all the fuss is about in the highly anticipated 50 Shades Freed movie.

So what better way to watch it than with your besties by your side?

2. Have macaroons and tea in Ladurée

What better excuse is there to head into Ladurée and spoiling yourself and your mates with a fancy afternoon tea full of delicious macaroons and delish tea?

Pinkies up, ladies!

3. Get your nails done at Tropical Popical

A post shared by Tropical Popical (@tropicalpopical) on Feb 3, 2018 at 4:44am PST

Tropical Popical is hands down one of the most fun places to get your nails done, so heading along to get your nails prepped and polished would be the perfect treat.



4. Get post-work massages

Getting a massage is the ultimate pamper treat that your friends are bound to love. Book yourself and your friends into your fave Dublin spa and enjoy a relaxing massage, while having a cheeky gossip at the same time.

5. Watch a movie at The Stella Theatre

Tired of heading to the same, boring cinemas all the time? The Stella Theatre is a unique style cinema that even has its own cocktail club, so you can enjoy a movie with a martini in hand.

6. Cocktails at The Vintage Cocktail Club

A post shared by Vintage Cocktail Club (@vintagecocktailclub) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Speaking of cocktails, we love a good speakeasy-style bar. And the VCC is a gorgeous spot for a few post-work evening cocktails with the girls.

7. See a play at the Gate Theatre

If you and your friends are drama lovers, head down to the Gate Theatre at the top of O'Connell Street and check out what deadly plays they have on offer on the day.

8. Go shopping in Victoria's Secret, Grafton St.

For the day that's in it, treat yourself to something nice in the newly opened Victoria's Secret on Grafton Street. Although it can be pricey, your bank account will forgive you for splurging on something nice for Galentine's Day.

9. Enjoy a delish hot chocolate at Accents

A post shared by Accents Coffee & Tea Lounge (@accentslounge) on Sep 30, 2017 at 6:40am PDT

If you're a hot chocolate lover, and you haven't yet been to Dublin's Accents Café, you need to go! They do THE best hot chocolate, and it's the perfect environment to chill and chat with friends.

10. Go for tapas & wine

Dublin has some unreal tapas restaurants to offer lately, and we all know that the combination of tapas and wine is always a good idea. Las tapas de Lola, Salamancaand Zaragoza all offer yummy Spanish tapas.

11. Take in the views at the Howth Cliff Walk

This one is for anybody lucky enough to have 13 February off work, and has time to do some daytime activities. Pop on your gym gear, round up the troops and enjoy the scenery as you conquer the Howth Cliff walk.

12. Have brunch at San Lorenzo's

A post shared by San Lorenzos (@sanlorenzos) on Jan 13, 2018 at 3:05am PST

If you're not working on the 13th, you'll have the whole day to make your way into the city for brunch. But if you are working, make the most of your lunch break and head over to San Lorenzo's on George's Street for a yummy brunch with your girl friends.

READ MORE: PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro