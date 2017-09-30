Feature

12 Ways To Celebrate 'Galentines Day' In Dublin With Your Mates

Forget Valentines Day, this is WAY more fun

Pedicure

Valentine's Day is nice, but have you heard of Galentine's Day?

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past couple of years, you'll know the Galentine's Day is an entire day dedicated solely to celebrating your absolute besties, whether they're single or not.

Celebrated on 13 February, Galentine's Day is the perfect excuse to gather a bunch of your closest friends and do one, or more, of the below activities to celebrate your friendship.

1. Go to see 50 Shades Freed together 

Whether you want to admit it or not, you secretly really want to see what all the fuss is about in the highly anticipated 50 Shades Freed movie.

So what better way to watch it than with your besties by your side?

2. Have macaroons and tea in Ladurée

What better excuse is there to head into Ladurée and spoiling yourself and your mates with a fancy afternoon tea full of delicious macaroons and delish tea?

Pinkies up, ladies! 

3. Get your nails done at Tropical Popical

Tropical Popical is hands down one of the most fun places to get your nails done, so heading along to get your nails prepped and polished would be the perfect treat.

4. Get post-work massages

Getting a massage is the ultimate pamper treat that your friends are bound to love. Book yourself and your friends into your fave Dublin spa and enjoy a relaxing massage, while having a cheeky gossip at the same time. 

5. Watch a movie at The Stella Theatre

Tired of heading to the same, boring cinemas all the time? The Stella Theatre is a unique style cinema that even has its own cocktail club, so you can enjoy a movie with a martini in hand.

6. Cocktails at The Vintage Cocktail Club

Speaking of cocktails, we love a good speakeasy-style bar. And the VCC is a gorgeous spot for a few post-work evening cocktails with the girls. 

7. See a play at the Gate Theatre 

If you and your friends are drama lovers, head down to the Gate Theatre at the top of O'Connell Street and check out what deadly plays they have on offer on the day. 

8. Go shopping in Victoria's Secret, Grafton St.

For the day that's in it, treat yourself to something nice in the newly opened Victoria's Secret on Grafton Street. Although it can be pricey, your bank account will forgive you for splurging on something nice for Galentine's Day.

9. Enjoy a delish hot chocolate at Accents

If you're a hot chocolate lover, and you haven't yet been to Dublin's Accents Café, you need to go! They do THE best hot chocolate, and it's the perfect environment to chill and chat with friends.

10. Go for tapas & wine 

Dublin has some unreal tapas restaurants to offer lately, and we all know that the combination of tapas and wine is always a good idea. Las tapas de Lola, Salamancaand Zaragoza all offer yummy Spanish tapas.

11. Take in the views at the Howth Cliff Walk

This one is for anybody lucky enough to have 13 February off work, and has time to do some daytime activities. Pop on your gym gear, round up the troops and enjoy the scenery as you conquer the Howth Cliff walk. 

12. Have brunch at San Lorenzo's

A post shared by San Lorenzos (@sanlorenzos) on

If you're not working on the 13th, you'll have the whole day to make your way into the city for brunch. But if you are working, make the most of your lunch break and head over to San Lorenzo's on George's Street for a yummy brunch with your girl friends.

READ MORE: PIC: A Very Cheeky Pick-Up Sign Has Just Popped Up In Phibsboro

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
12 Ways To Celebrate 'Galentines Day' In Dublin With Your Mates
12 Ways To Celebrate 'Galentines Day' In Dublin With Your Mates
The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die
The Dublin Bucket List – 21 Things You Need To Do In This City Before You Die
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
Date Bucket List: 11 Couples Activities You Need To Try In 2018
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
The EuroMillions Jackpot Is Now €116M — Here Are Seven Absurd Things You Could Do In Ireland With That Kind Of Cash
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
13 Places For A Great Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
500 Hidden Secrets Of Dublin You Probably Don't Know About...
20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
20 Things To Do This Weekend When It's Lashing Rain
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Here's Where You'll Find One Of The Best Pasta Dishes In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
Seven Types Of Shite We All Eat When We're Mouldy In Dublin
11 Stellar Places To Head for A Deadly Daytime Date In Dublin
11 Stellar Places To Head for A Deadly Daytime Date In Dublin
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
10 Classic People You'll Run Into On Camden Street Of A Saturday Night
21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
21 Things You'll Remember If You Were Obsessed With Watching 'Home And Away' In The '90s
This Must Be The Most Unique Way To Propose To Someone In Dublin
Lifestyle

This Must Be The Most Unique Way To Propose To Someone In Dublin
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
News

PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
A Trendy Dublin Restaurant Is Selling The Most Notions Spice Bag You'll Ever Try
Food and Drink

A Trendy Dublin Restaurant Is Selling The Most Notions Spice Bag You'll Ever Try
A Droolworthy Vegan Junk Food Truck Is Coming To Two Dublin Parks This Weekend
Food and Drink

A Droolworthy Vegan Junk Food Truck Is Coming To Two Dublin Parks This Weekend

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
Food and Drink

An Authentic Taste Of Paris Has Come To Dublin 6 With This Delightful New Creperie And Wine Bar
A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Is Showing 'The Lion King' This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin