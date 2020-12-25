Bored already? We've renamed these Dublin spots to give them a Christmassy edge

It goes without saying that the northside as a whole should be completely known as 'The North Pole' for the month of December while Grafton Street will become 'Quality Street' and people will be forced to wade through thousands of sweets as they commute home from work each day.

But what about the rest of the county:

Jingle(Blue)bell

This works for anything with a bel at the start or end of the word. For example, Jingle-Belcamp, Jingle-Belgee, Jingle-belfied. The list goes on.

'Tis the season to be jolly, Tallaght-la-la-la-la-la-la

Decorate the digger with holly fa-la-la-l...actually no maybe lock that in the shed just in case.

View this post on Instagram #RudolphPlate €10 Personalised with any name/names A post shared by Personailised Christmas Plates (@xmasplatestallaght) on Jul 14, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Rein-Deer Park

Imagine Santa's chauffeurs just taking over the gaff in Howth for the month of December. We doubt they'd be much use at Golf though...

Merri-ment Street

Turn Merrion Square completely white from December 1st and just let people run amuck drinking mulled wine at 1pm in the day of a Tuesday - marvelous.

Snowballsbridge

When the Beast From The East broke out, a massive Northside v Southside fight was arranged for O'Connell Bridge.

If we get a white Christmas this year, we think both sides of Dublin should team up and go head-to-head with anyone born outside of Dublin.

A massive fight to the death spectacle in the Aviva Stadium, stones inside the snowballs are allowed.

"Come they told me, Dundrum-da-dum-dum"

So many shops to see, Dundrum-da-dum-dum

Santimount

We'll just mount a big massive mo-fo of a Santa Claus on top of Sandymount Hotel that can be seen from Mars.

It'll become the Christmas spire.

Clondalkin-in-the-airrrrrrrrrrr

Yes.

Pembroke-as-feck

Where we'll all go into hiding on January 5th when we realise we've spent well over a €1,000 in the space of one week.

Merry Christmas!

Some honourable mentions include: