This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

One of the main reasons we love this time of year is the element of surprise that comes with it. You know you're going to get a present for Christmas, but you're not exactly sure what's under that wrapping paper.

These property thingies that we do are not unlike a wrapped gift, from us to you, with a little surprise tucked inside. And hopefully a good one.

Take 31 Turnapin Cottages at the heart of Santry village, for example. Located on a quiet cul de sac, you'll find that this unassuming bungalow is a real treat on the inside.

Upon stepping through the front door into the entrance hall you'll be taken aback by the brightness and spaciousness of the interior. With its skylight and back wall composed almost entirely of window panes, you couldn't ask for more natural light.

This three-bedroom home (master, ensuite and two doubles) has been immaculately refurbished in recent years, with its reception/dining/kitchen area boasting modern fireplace with coal effect, high ceilings, solid walnut flooring, marble counter tops and a range of integrated appliances.

Which, we think you'll agree, all makes for a pretty damn lovely place to live.

Do you love? We knew you'd love.

Now we come to the delicate matter of the price... this place will set you back a whopping €425,000.

You see, this is why we gift you a peek at these houses and not the houses themselves.

