Video

This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin

He's still got it

Damian Duff

Damien Duff has played for Ireland's national football team and is perhaps best known for his iconic goal against Saudi Arabia in the 2002 World Cup, but before he went on to achieve great things on the pitch he had already built up his skills on the street.

And recently he went back to Dublin's streets to show that he's still got it.

Duff has just participated in a series of videos where he demonstrates football skills that anyone can develop with just a football and a neighbourhood wall to kick against.

Now doesn't that just make you wanna say, "c'mon, you beauty"?

This is just one of many videos from Shamrock Rovers FC showing would-be footballers how it's done. 

If you think you can do better, upload a video demonstrating your own skills online with the hashtag #FootballLovesUs to get in on the action.

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Video

Read More in Video
This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin
This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin
The Craic In This Camden Street Chipper The Other Night Looked Incredible
The Craic In This Camden Street Chipper The Other Night Looked Incredible
'If Love Actually Was Set In Dublin' Knocks The Original Film Out Of The Park
'If Love Actually Was Set In Dublin' Knocks The Original Film Out Of The Park
This Archive Footage Of A Country Girl Moving To Dublin In The '60s Is Fascinating
This Archive Footage Of A Country Girl Moving To Dublin In The '60s Is Fascinating
People Were Loving This Cheeky Reporter's Sick Burn On Conor McGregor Yesterday
People Were Loving This Cheeky Reporter's Sick Burn On Conor McGregor Yesterday
The Most Christmassy Pub In Dublin Spent Two Weeks Putting Up Its Decorations — And Now It Looks Amazing
The Most Christmassy Pub In Dublin Spent Two Weeks Putting Up Its Decorations — And Now It Looks Amazing
This Footage Of The Killers Playing 'Mr. Brightside' In Dublin Last Night Will Give You Serious FOMO
This Footage Of The Killers Playing 'Mr. Brightside' In Dublin Last Night Will Give You Serious FOMO
Here's What Conor McGregor Had To Say After Last Night's Incident At The 3 Arena
Here's What Conor McGregor Had To Say After Last Night's Incident At The 3 Arena
There's A Dubliner In This Hugely Popular Video Game — And She Uses One Of The Greatest Irish Insults
There's A Dubliner In This Hugely Popular Video Game — And She Uses One Of The Greatest Irish Insults
This Is What 'The Simpsons' Would Be Like If It Was Set In Dublin
This Is What 'The Simpsons' Would Be Like If It Was Set In Dublin
These Gooey Chocolate & Marshmallow Brownies Look Insanely Tasty
These Gooey Chocolate & Marshmallow Brownies Look Insanely Tasty
This Handy Guide Will Let You Know If You're Drinking Too Much Coffee
This Handy Guide Will Let You Know If You're Drinking Too Much Coffee
10 Easy Ways To Help Your Body Recover After The Festive Season
Sponsored

10 Easy Ways To Help Your Body Recover After The Festive Season
Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
News

Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
News

Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed
News

The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
Food and Drink

I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin