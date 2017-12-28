This Irish Footballer Shows You How To Play On The Streets Of Dublin

Damien Duff has played for Ireland's national football team and is perhaps best known for his iconic goal against Saudi Arabia in the 2002 World Cup, but before he went on to achieve great things on the pitch he had already built up his skills on the street.

And recently he went back to Dublin's streets to show that he's still got it.

Duff has just participated in a series of videos where he demonstrates football skills that anyone can develop with just a football and a neighbourhood wall to kick against.

Now doesn't that just make you wanna say, "c'mon, you beauty"?

This is just one of many videos from Shamrock Rovers FC showing would-be footballers how it's done.

If you think you can do better, upload a video demonstrating your own skills online with the hashtag #FootballLovesUs to get in on the action.

READ NEXT: Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today