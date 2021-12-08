After 30 years in business, Oriental Emporium is changing hands in 2022

The beloved grocery store is getting new owners and a new name in the New Year.

However, it's only a semi goodbye. The owners of Oriental Emporium took to Instagram to announce they were embarking on semi retirement. This family run business introduced Asian ingredients for home cooking to Dublin in 1991, and has been running ever since.

Their website states: "We seek out the finest and most authentic Asian produce which can be found in the local markets in the Far East. It’s our unshakeable commitment to providing you the best quality ingredients and hidden gems which keeps us going and brings you food from all over Asia."

In 2022, the Abbey Street branch is changing hands, getting new owners, and will operate under a new name.

However, Oriental Emporium won't be completely gone. The Rathmines branch that we know and love will remain. Their Instagram caption states: "Our family will continue to take care of the Rathmines branch which will still be called Oriental Emporium."

They thanked all their lovely loyal customers for their business and look forward to continue welcoming them to their Rathmines branch.

Header image via Instagram/orientalemporium

READ ON: RECIPE: How to create a delicious Old Fashioned cocktail at home