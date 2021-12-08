After 30 years in business, Oriental Emporium is changing hands in 2022

By Katy Thornton

December 8, 2021 at 2:23pm

Share:

The beloved grocery store is getting new owners and a new name in the New Year.

However, it's only a semi goodbye. The owners of Oriental Emporium took to Instagram to announce they were embarking on semi retirement. This family run business introduced Asian ingredients for home cooking to Dublin in 1991, and has been running ever since.

Their website states: "We seek out the finest and most authentic Asian produce which can be found in the local markets in the Far East. It’s our unshakeable commitment to providing you the best quality ingredients and hidden gems which keeps us going and brings you food from all over Asia."

In 2022, the Abbey Street branch is changing hands, getting new owners, and will operate under a new name.

However, Oriental Emporium won't be completely gone. The Rathmines branch that we know and love will remain. Their Instagram caption states: "Our family will continue to take care of the Rathmines branch which will still be called Oriental Emporium."

They thanked all their lovely loyal customers for their business and look forward to continue welcoming them to their Rathmines branch.

Header image via Instagram/orientalemporium

READ ON: RECIPE: How to create a delicious Old Fashioned cocktail at home

Share:

Latest articles

Support your fave Irish musicians at this merch sale in Dublin next weekend

WATCH: How to make this delicious Potato and Parmesan Tart recipe at home

26 Dublin restaurants with outdoor seating areas (that you won't freeze in)

RECIPE: How to create a delicious Old Fashioned cocktail at home

You may also love

26 Dublin restaurants with outdoor seating areas (that you won't freeze in)

“This happens almost every day” Dublin Restaurant owner on the latest no-show trend

L'Gueuleton owner takes over and reopens beloved Drury Street restaurant Luna

Bunsen are handing out free burgers on Saturday!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.