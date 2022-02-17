Happy Endings to host ABBA Bottomless Brunch this weekend

Disco attire is encouraged, arguably necessary - the 70s are back baby.

Is there anything better than a cheeky bottomless brunch over the weekend? Well yes, it turns out there is. Happy Endings hosts another themed bottomless brunch event this weekend, and ABBA is the focus. This Saturday and Sunday, from 12-3pm, you can expect to boogie with your brunch, singing along to ABBA's greatest hits.

It's €30 for bottomless drinks when you purchase brunch; you can choose from mimosas, pornstar spritz, and cobra.

So get those bellbottoms out and prairie blouses ready for an afternoon of screaming "Voulez-Vous" and "Gimme, Gimme, Gimme" at the top of your lungs. Or opt for a Mamma Mia Donna theme either; as long as you're embracing ABBA vibes, you're more than welcome.

Slots are filling up quick so make sure to book a table HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

