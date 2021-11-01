Have any spare pumpkins lying about? This Dublin gelato place wants them!

Have any spare pumpkins lying about? This Dublin gelato place wants them!

Want to contribute to a new gelato flavour? Of course you do!

Cream of the Crop gelato are all about zero waste and making quirky new flavours. They know that after Halloween people are bound to have leftover pumpkins that could do with some use, and they have the perfect solution.

To reduce the waste, Cream of the Crop are asking anyone who has uncarved pumpkins to donate them. Cream of the Crop can collect them if you make a gelato order, or you can drop any into their Cork Street shop. You can also send them a direct message on Instagram to organise collection.

They deliver to Dublin, Kildare, Meath, and Wicklow.

We can't wait to see what they come up with. Great news for those already missing pumpkin flavoured items.

Zero waste with great taste! That's what we like to hear.

