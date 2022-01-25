5 Dublin spots where you can celebrate National Irish Coffee Day

January 25th marks National Irish Coffee Day... and it'd be rude not to celebrate, right?

We don't know who comes up with these random national holidays, but we're not mad at it. When you've experienced the last two years that we have, it's nice to celebrate the small things. If you want to celebrate National Irish Coffee Day in style, here's our top picks in Dublin that serve up a good one.

1. Vice Coffee Inc

Possibly one of the best Irish coffee bars in Dublin, Vice Coffee is a must if you want to celebrate the day right. They serve three different kinds of Irish coffee, including the Plain Jane, made with espresso and Kilbeggan whiskey, the Luxurious Linda, made with cold brew, Teeling stout cask and poitin, and of course their award-winning Fancy Frankie with Teeling small batch and espresso. You'll be absolutely spoilt for choice.

Vice Coffee Inc is based on Middle Abbey Street - you can check out their website HERE.

2. The Brazen Head

You can find an Irish coffee or a Bailey's coffee at The Brazen Head on National Irish Coffee Day, or any other day of the year. If you're looking for a spot that also does classic and delicious pub food, and has a cosy interior, then The Brazen Head is definitely the place to be.

The Brazen Head bar is based on Usher's Quay, you can find out more about them HERE.

3. The Hairy Lemon

One of the trendiest pubs in Dublin, The Hairy Lemon also does an unreal Irish coffee, perfect for the National holiday. Described onsite as a pub as unconventional as its name, you can get a classic Irish coffee inside, made with fragrant coffee, single malt whiskey, and topped with rich cream.

You can find The Hairy Lemon on Stephen's Street Lower and check out their menus HERE.

4. Café En Seine

If you want a fancy Irish coffee, in a fancy setting, then Café en Seine is for you! Get your glad rags on and enjoy the five star service while you embrace the National holiday that is Irish Coffee Day.

You can find Cafe en Seine on Dawson Street. Take a look at their website HERE.

5. Bailey Bar

Last but not least is Bailey Bar, a haven for hot whiskey drinks including the celebrated Irish coffee. They do a range of hot alcoholic drinks including hot port, Baileys coffee, as well as Irish coffee with Roe & Co whiskey. If you've returned to the office this week, or just want an evening out with a cosy drink, Bailey Bar for an Irish coffee is a sure winner.

Bailey Bar is based on Duke Street and you can check out the whole menu HERE.

We hope you have a lovely National Irish Coffee Day and check out one of these Dublin spots to celebrate properly.

