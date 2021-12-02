Celebrate Tiki Thursday at this Dublin 8 restaurant

By Katy Thornton

December 2, 2021 at 12:01pm

Nothing celebrates the weekend early like Tiki Thursday!

The Fourth Corner are taking the weekend to you a day early with their new weekly event; Tiki Thursdays. If you're in need of a night of tunes, rum, and some casual flames too, then The Fourth Corner is the place to be on a Thursday night.

Experiment with some fiery tastes, in your food, and your drinks. The Fourth Corner are known for their cocktails and delish food from Bolt Burger. We can't wait to see what they bring to the table for their new Thursday event.

Tiki Thursdays are on every Thursday from 7pm onwards at The Fourth Corner. You can book a table through their website HERE. They're based at The Liberties and open from 4pm to 11.30pm on Thursdays.

It's truly time to get your Tiki on.

Header image via Instagram/fourthcornerdublin

READ ON: You can now get a chicken satay sambo at this Ranelagh coffee spot

