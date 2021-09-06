This Dublin Halloween shop is back just in time for spooky season

We were sorry to see this Dublin staple go last year due to the pandemic.

This iconic store served as something of an institution in the centre of Dublin. Often known as "the shop with all the masks in the window", Fun Place The Joke Shop stood on South King Street for decades as the place to get your Halloween costume. Even outside of peak Halloween time, it was the shop to buy stink bombs, snapping gum, whoopie cushions and other kinds of practical joke paraphernalia. Unfortunately the toll of the pandemic forced the shop to close in October 2020.

We were delighted to hear that after nearly a year since they shut, they are back and better than ever! Fun Place The Joke Shop reopened last week in St Stephen's Green Shopping Centre.

With most restrictions easing on the 22nd October, Halloween is set to go ahead in full force this year. Why not stop into Fun Place and pick up all the bits you need for the perfect costume or some fun props to decorate your home? A visit to Fun Place is an experience no matter how much you're buying.

They also have an online website if you want to do a browse before heading into the store. They are located on the first floor of St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre right next to TK Maxx.

Header image via Instagram/funplacedublin

