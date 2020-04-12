Bono writes to South Korean president asking for help in Ireland's fight against Covid-19

Bono has written to Moon Jae-in to ask for help in Ireland's fight against Covid-19, according to the South Korean president's office.

The Blue House, which is the office of the South Korean president, confirmed that Bono had reached out in the hope of sourcing crucial personal protective equipment, diagnostic kits and other medical equipment.

The U2 frontman reportedly vowed to pay for the equipment himself, just a few days after it was revealed that the Irish rock group had pledged €10 million for the sourcing of much-needed PPE.

The below tweet from the South Korean president's office reads: "Humanitarian activist Bono, the lead vocalist of the rock band U2 and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, recently sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in. It was about Ireland asking for help to overcome the Covid-19 crisis."

"'보노' 록밴드 U2 리더에게 서한이 도착했습니다"



록밴드 U2의 리드보컬이자 노벨평화상 후보에 오른 인도주의 활동가 ‘보노’가 최근 문재인 대통령 앞으로 서한을 보내왔습니다. 코로나19 위기 극복을 위해 아일랜드에 지원을 요청하는 내용이었습니다.



강민석 대변인의 서면 브리핑 전해드립니다. pic.twitter.com/QSZcTDR6GK — 대한민국 청와대 (@TheBlueHouseKR) April 12, 2020

Bono, real name Paul David Hewson, also praised the success of South Korea in slowing the spread of coronavirus in his letter.

South Korea has reported 10,512 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 214 deaths while Saturday's update from the Republic of Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team reported 8,928 confirmed cases with 320 deaths.

Bono met Mr Moon last year, when U2 performed in South Korea for the first time.

READ NEXT - Conor McGregor donates over €1 million to make PPE available to frontline workers



