Bono writes to South Korean president asking for help in Ireland's fight against Covid-19

By Darragh Murphy

April 12, 2020 at 4:54pm

Bono has written to Moon Jae-in to ask for help in Ireland's fight against Covid-19, according to the South Korean president's office.

The Blue House, which is the office of the South Korean president, confirmed that Bono had reached out in the hope of sourcing crucial personal protective equipment, diagnostic kits and other medical equipment.

The U2 frontman reportedly vowed to pay for the equipment himself, just a few days after it was revealed that the Irish rock group had pledged €10 million for the sourcing of much-needed PPE.

The below tweet from the South Korean president's office reads: "Humanitarian activist Bono, the lead vocalist of the rock band U2 and nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, recently sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in. It was about Ireland asking for help to overcome the Covid-19 crisis."

Bono, real name Paul David Hewson, also praised the success of South Korea in slowing the spread of coronavirus in his letter.

South Korea has reported 10,512 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 214 deaths while Saturday's update from the Republic of Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team reported 8,928 confirmed cases with 320 deaths.

Bono met Mr Moon last year, when U2 performed in South Korea for the first time.

