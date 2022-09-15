Daniel O'Donnell is selling his Ballinteer Penthouse for €760k

With living quarters that double as a "ballroom"

Daniel O'Donnell is saying farewell to his Ballinteer abode, a Penthouse that is on the market for €760k. The fourth floor Penthouse has three bedrooms and four bathrooms; it has amenities such as Marlay Park, Ticknock, Dundrum Town Centre, and more all in close proximity.

The Daft advertisement says this of O'Donnell's Ballinteer Penthouse:

"This luxurious 3 bedroom apartment enjoys views on three sides, two private balconies (one south facing), four separate bathrooms, kitchen /dining room with separate utility and a living quarters which could be used as a 'Ballroom'.

Each bedroom benefits from an ensuite, while the master bedroom boasts views of the Dublin Mountains.

"The master bedroom faces south towards the Dublin Mountains with double doors opening out onto a private balcony, a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite with his and hers suite, raised bath and separate shower."

According to The Irish Times, while Daniel O'Donnell and Majella love their Ballinteer Penthouse, they spend more time in Donegal and Tenerife these days, which has prompted the sale.

If you're interested in buying the former home of D, or just fancy a nosey, you can check out the Daft ad HERE.

