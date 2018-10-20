PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"

This comes just days after the 'accounting and finance scandal'

DCU hit the headlines this week for all the wrong reasons when their Accounting and Finance group came under fire for their "inappropriate behaviour" at the EGM.

People who attended the event were asked to do several tasks including shifting other people and breaking up with their partners via text.

The society apologised saying that:

"To all A&F members,

Due to the misconduct at our EGM on Thursday 4th of October, A&F has been suspended from social activity for semester one of this year, which includes the A&F European Mystery Tour. Because of this, ticket sales, scheduled for the 17th October, have been postponed.

A&F will ensure that this does not happen again and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to any member who was offended by last weeks EGM.

We will continue to run accounting grinds, networking sessions and other non social activities during semester one.

If anyone has any queries, please send us a message through our FB page!

Regards, The A&F Committee"

And now the college is in the spotlight again after emails were sent around last night regarding a "black dildo".

The email says:

"Dear Colleague,

"A black dildo with the reg 'your ma' is blocking the entrance to a house on Shanowen Road.

"Could the owner please move it as soon as possible."

