News

PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"

This comes just days after the 'accounting and finance scandal'

Dcu Final

DCU hit the headlines this week for all the wrong reasons when their Accounting and Finance group came under fire for their "inappropriate behaviour" at the EGM.

People who attended the event were asked to do several tasks including shifting other people and breaking up with their partners via text.

The society apologised saying that:

"To all A&F members,

Due to the misconduct at our EGM on Thursday 4th of October, A&F has been suspended from social activity for semester one of this year, which includes the A&F European Mystery Tour. Because of this, ticket sales, scheduled for the 17th October, have been postponed.

A&F will ensure that this does not happen again and would like to take this opportunity to apologise to any member who was offended by last weeks EGM.

We will continue to run accounting grinds, networking sessions and other non social activities during semester one.

If anyone has any queries, please send us a message through our FB page!

Regards, The A&F Committee"

And now the college is in the spotlight again after emails were sent around last night regarding a "black dildo".

Car Park Dcu Black Dildo

The email says:

"Dear Colleague,

"A black dildo with the reg 'your ma' is blocking the entrance to a house on Shanowen Road.

"Could the owner please move it as soon as possible."

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

DCU Dublin College Sex DCU Black Dildo DCU Accounting and Finance DCU Sex DCU emails
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
PIC: Emails Are Circulating Around DCU About A Controversial "Black Dildo"
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
These Dublin Bus, DART And Luas Fares Are About To Increase
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Three New Bus Routes Are Coming To Dublin This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
Three New Bus Routes Are Coming To Dublin This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different
This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days
This Is How Much Young People And Married Couples Are Cheating These Days
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
Housing Charity Apologises Over 'Viewing Fees' Mix-up
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
These Three Massive Dublin Airport Inter-Connecting Services Have Been Cancelled
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
Lower Speed Limits Will Be Introduced On The M50 Next Year
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
There's An Updated Whatsapp Feature That's Going To Cause Mayhem In Group Chats
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
PICS: Here's Why The Next Royal Baby Could Be Named After This Irish County
PIC: This Berlin Shop Name Would Make Any Dubliner Spit Out Their Tea Laughing
PIC: This Berlin Shop Name Would Make Any Dubliner Spit Out Their Tea Laughing
PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
Pics

PIC: If You Want To Live In This Dublin Room For €280 You Have To Do Something Really Disgusting
PIC: This Dublin Restaurant Has Created A Unique Spice Bag That You Need To Try Out
What's On

PIC: This Dublin Restaurant Has Created A Unique Spice Bag That You Need To Try Out
The Average Cost Of A Hotel Room In Dublin Has Been Revealed
Dublin

The Average Cost Of A Hotel Room In Dublin Has Been Revealed
These Brand New Homes Have Seriously Slick Interiors And Are Open For Viewing This Weekend
Sponsored

These Brand New Homes Have Seriously Slick Interiors And Are Open For Viewing This Weekend

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group