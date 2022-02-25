In a statement shared on the Helix venue's Instagram page, DCU said the decision came following the "truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine".

The statement reads:

The Royal Moscow Ballet performance of Swan Lake that was scheduled to take place in The Helix at Dublin City University tonight has been cancelled.

The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years. The company is made up of many different nationalities - Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.