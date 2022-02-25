DCU cancels Royal Moscow Ballet performance due to ‘truly shocking’ events in Ukraine

By Fiona Frawley

February 25, 2022 at 3:38pm

Share:

Dublin City University has made the decision to cancel a production of Swan Lake by the Royal Moscow Ballet, which was due to take place in the Helix Theatre this evening.

In a statement shared on the Helix venue's Instagram page, DCU said the decision came following the "truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine".

The statement reads:

The Royal Moscow Ballet performance of Swan Lake that was scheduled to take place in The Helix at Dublin City University tonight has been cancelled. 

The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years. The company is made up of many different nationalities - Russians, Ukrainians, Belarusians, Uzbeks, Japanese, Irish and Polish cast and crew, who have travelled, worked and lived together for years.

However, as a result of the truly shocking events that are unfolding in Ukraine, is it crucial that Dublin City University and all civilised countries takes all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and send an unambiguous message to the Russian Government that their deplorable actions have consequences that will have impact across political, economic, sporting and cultural spheres at all levels.

They added that those with tickets for tonights event will be refunded "as soon as possible".

The Royal Moscow Ballet's production of Swan Lake, image via Instagram/thehelixvenue

The decision comes amid global condemnation at the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with protests currently taking place in Ireland and around the world.

Header image via Instagram/thehelixvenue

READ NEXT: The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between

Share:

Latest articles

Did you know about this hidden tapas bar on South William Street?

Chroí to donate percentage of takings to UNICEF for Ukraine

The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between

Brown Thomas opens store in Dundrum with dress rental and IV drip station

You may also love

What's going on with the National Gallery Cafe?

Olympia Theatre to lose its iconic red exterior as part of rebranding

Planning lodged to replace iconic Dublin beer garden with hotel rooms

Póg latest victim in string of anti-social behaviour