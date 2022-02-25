The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly look at Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

This week has brought with it the potential loss of the Olympia Theatre's famous red frontage, along with a return to business for a city centre brunch spot and new branch openings for two Dublin cafes. Wondering what you missed in terms of foodie news this week? We've got the run down on everything for your reading pleasure.

The Olympia to lose its iconic red exterior as part of Three rebranding

All grey everythanng. Dubliners were devastated by the news of potential aesthetic changes to the Olympia - we covered this story in more detail HERE.

Here are some before and after images of what is proposed for the Olympia Theatre https://t.co/5Hx8ONXjM5 pic.twitter.com/pVqR0Ms4hq — Killian Woods (@killianwoods) February 20, 2022

Brother Hubbard opens its Ranelagh branch

D6 brunch lovers, rejoice. Find out more about the latest foodie addition to the village HERE.

The Bakehouse reopens on Bachelors Walk

After a difficult few years for.... obvious reasons, The Bakehouse made their welcome return to business along the quays yesterday. You can read more about their reopening HERE.

Cool Hand Coffee Roasters open new location on Mayor Square

After opening their first branch not long ago in September '21, the speciality roastery are already expanding with a new cafe by the IFSC. Read all about their new location HERE.

Órale Street Food to host Dame Street pop-up

If you just can't wait for Pawn Shop to launch, Órale will see you through the weekend with their pop up store on Dame Street which opens today. We covered this exciting addition to D2 in more detail HERE.

Same time, same place next week, for another round up of Dublin's main foodie headlines.

