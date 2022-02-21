Olympia Theatre to lose its iconic red exterior as part of rebranding

The Olympia's recent sponsorship deal with Three Ireland could bring with it a number of changes to its famous frontage.

Part of the revamp, according to the Business Post, would see the theatre's iconic red exterior painted grey.

Plans have been submitted to Dublin City Council to redevelop the exterior of The Olympia Theatre, which is almost 150 years old. The original stain glass and iron canopy is a much-loved part of Dublin's cultural landscape and with the help of a few tweaks and bit of refurbishment over the years, largely looks the same as it did way back in 1879.

However, that could be set to change.

Three Ireland have made a proposal for new signage, a replacement to the shopfront and repairs to the entrance area. The development would include the replacement of two wall-mounted signs facing Dame Street with "anodised aluminium fins", which would "form an arching signage canopy fixed top and bottom with diagonal supports fixed into the masonry walls".

Three Ireland have also proposed a repainting of the Olympia's decorative panelling, along with the repair and removal of "non-original and non-historic joinery from the historical fabric".

Public response has been, as you'd imagine, largely negative, as the rebranding of the Olympia is just the latest in a series of changes to iconic parts of the city. From the repaving of Castle Market's red bricks to the potential replacement of the Fibbers/Living Room/Murrays outdoor area with hotel rooms, the essence and beauty of Dublin's fair city is slipping through our fingers at an alarming rate. If you'd like to oppose the redevelopment of the Olympia, you can do so HERE. The last day for observations on the application is March 14th of this year.

