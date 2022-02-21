'Back on the street that made us' Sprout to reopen on Dawson Street

After a difficult few years with many obstacles, Sprout & Co is set to reopen on Dawson Street next week.

Sprout & Co opened their first branch on Dawson Street in 2015 and have since expanded widely around Dublin. Earlier in the year they even opened a branch in Kildare Village, their first outside of Dublin. Sprout's Dawson Street branch closed in November 2018 as the building was to be redeveloped; they then reopened a year later just across the street. However, their next issue was the pandemic hitting in 2020, mere months later, "capsizing" them and "the rest of the restaurant industry".

Finally Sprout reopens on Dawson Street next week, and they have a great deal running for students.

"Students were a huge part of our success on Dawson Street and we also know you've suffered the past two years. So for the first three days we are offering buy one get one free bowls to any student that comes in with a friend."

Sprout has seven locations in total, six in Dublin, and one in Kildare.

