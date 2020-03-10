Dublin cafes plead for public cooperation to combat spread of coronavirus

This comes after popular coffee supplier 3fe announced that they would be implementing extra health and safety measures.

A number of Dublin cafes have taken to social media, asking for customers' support in their efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

One of the hardest-hit industries, the food and beverage industry has been suffering amid growing coronavirus concerns. Restaurant owners have noted a surge in cancellations, causing the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) to call for business supports to be put in place.

Three new cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland on Monday evening, bringing the total number up to 24.

Several well-known establishments have posted messages online - amongst them cafes and restaurants such as Busyfeet & Coco Cafe, Sprout, Happy Out, Storyboard, The Pepper Pot, Gourmet Food Parlour and Kathmandu Kitchen.

Detailing the protective measures they're implementing, they're pleading for public cooperation in order to ensure they're being as safe and responsible as possible.

Many Dublin cafes have made the decision to stop accepting keep cups until further notice, also encouraging customers to make use of contactless payment where possible. Hand sanitisers have been placed at the entrance and visitors are asked to use handwashing facilities on site.

It was announced yesterday that Dublin's St. Patrick's Day parade has been cancelled due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, while today saw DCU inform students that they will be cancelling all upcoming spring graduation ceremonies.