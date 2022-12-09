Dublin City Council Canteen served with a food closure order

The Civic Offices Canteen in Temple Bar's Fishamble Street has been served with a closure order.

A Dublin City Council [DCC] canteen has been served with a closure order- effective as of November 2022. The canteen of the Civic Offices is based in the Temple Bar offices on Fishamble Street. The canteen was one of three premises to be served with the closure orders served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020. Closure orders were also issued to Chef Thai & Chinese Takeaway in Blanchardstown alongside Wasabi Sushi Bar in Portmarnock.

While the Food Safety Authority of Ireland [FSAI] did not provide specific reasons for the closure orders, they listed some of the reasons for closure below:

"Some of the reasons for the Closure Orders in November include: adequate procedures were not in place to deal with pests gaining entry to the premises; a dead mouse was found in a trap underneath shelving used for storing food and equipment at the rear a kitchen and fresh mouse droppings were also noted in this area; pest proofing issues such as holes and gaps were observed which is permitting pests gain access to the food business; evidence of current rodent activity in the kitchen area and counter service; no washbasin designated for the washing of hands was available; food handlers were observed not washing their hands during the inspection."

Commenting on the Closure Orders served in November, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that it is a legal requirement for all food businesses to have a robust food safety management system in place that also ensures a high level of pest control.

“Environmental Health Officers are continuously finding incidents of rodent and pest infestations. This is a failure of a food safety management system, which is put in place to ensure food safety and hygiene. Consumers have a right to safe food and all food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat. With the Christmas period already underway, food businesses must ensure they maintain high food safety standards at all times. The FSAI provides advice if food businesses are unsure what their legal obligations are at www.fsai.ie or the FSAI Advice Line, [email protected],” Dr Byrne concluded.

Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.

