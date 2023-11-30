Dublin's funnest brunch spots Thundercut Alley has unfortunately closed

Sad news from Smithfield Square

One of Dublin's best lunch spots, and undoubtedly the funniest venues in the county, Thundercut Alley has unfortunately closed. Although we pride ourselves on keeping a hawklike eye on the comings and goings of hospitality spots in the city, this one, unfortunately, slipped through the cracks, as the announcement came about last month.

I only realised it was closed when I strolled by on my way to The Lighthouse Cinema to make myself feel unwell while watching Barry Keoghan obsess over Jacob Elordi in Saltburn. Walking past I noticed the typically bright and colourful spot was unfortunately boarded up and lifeless looking. Taking to Instagram the the purveyors of excellent margs, crack merchants and ingenious brunch food wrote on October 25 that they would be closing that very day.

"It has been a wild ride and a very hard decision but sadly we have had to close our doors," the closure appears to have been a last-minute one as a representative from the brand wrote on Instagram "we are currently trying to reach out to all our customers with bookings and we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

We won't be the only ones missing this spot with fans leaving heartfelt messages on the social media post:

"This is a great loss in the area. 😢 Food was great and the staff were always lovely to our pooch... Very sorry to hear this."

"No 😭 You guys were one of the highlights, when I visited Dublin in 2018 & I've been wanting to come back ever since 🥲 Especially bc baby gay me didn't recognise the queerness"

"Noooooo!!! This is terrible news! Best tacos, cocktails and good vibes in Dublin 😢" to include but a few.

Opened roughly six years ago, Thundercut Alley had a distinctly retro and colourful brand, which was undoubtedly the funnest place in Dublin to grab brunch, perfect for a group of excitable girls in tow. The interior was wall-to-wall sexy kitsch, like how you might imagine Dita Von Teese would decorate your Granny's house, armed only with Pritt stick and a box of primary coloured paint.

They did some great classic cocktails which are always nice and strong (and made with incredible speed). There was a fun Mexican-twinged menu which was never static- and invariably had some great prop fashioned to it- like a clothes peg or a children's toy. Personally, I can't stop thinking about the deconstructed Ceasar salad I had there a couple of years ago, which involved chicken formed on top of lollypop sticks.

This is a real loss to the Dublin food scene and we really hope to see these guys popping up somewhere else under another guise.

