Ireland's first rage room has launched in Ballyfermot

We've all seen that strangely wholesome scene in Season Two of Sex Education where the Maeve, Ola, Lily, Olivia, and Viv try to help Aimee get her rage out by smashing a car to bits - we might not quite understand why it feels good to smash stuff to literal smithereens, but it can't be denied that it's therapeutic, and now we can experience it for ourselves in Dublin, with Ireland's first Rage Room.

While the first rage room to open on the island of Ireland was earlier this year in Portadown, County Armagh, the first to launch in the Republic has launched in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

So, what can you expect from a session inside the Rage Room?

It's a space to de-stress, and naturally, given the name, to unleash your inner rage. A speaker is provided so you can choose exactly what soundtrack you rage to, and the smashable items include anything from glassware and crockery, to printers, TVs, monitors, and copiers. You can even bring your own items to smash if this is more cathartic to you - or you just have some ugly kitchenware that you've been looking for an excuse to get rid of.

Don't worry about what happens to all the debris following a smashing session - The Rage Room have teamed up with a recycling company to ensure it's all taken care of appropriately.

The Rage Package

A session in the Rage Room last 20 minutes, and can hold between one and three people inside. Participants will be supplied with the appropriate gear for the experience, and inside the room there will be 25 small smashable items, and three medium smashable items. The session costs €35 per person. You must be at least 18 years old to enter the Rage Room.

Bigger rooms can be requested via email.

The Rage Room opens Wednesday to Friday between 5pm and 10pm, and on weekends between 11am and 9pm. You can make a booking on their website now.

