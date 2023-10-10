Several Dublin city roads closed ahead of Budget 2024 announcement

There are already reports about what you can expect in the Budget.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath is set to announce Budget 2024 at 1pm today (10 October) in the Dáil.

And ahead of the much-anticipated unveiling of the Government spending plan, An Garda Síochána have revealed that several roads in Dublin city centre have been closed.

In a statement on Monday evening, Gardaí they will put in place "an appropriate and proportionate policing plan to manage any public gatherings on the 10 October 2023".

As part of this operation - which will see around 200 Garda members deployed - An Garda Síochána announced that the following streets will be closed from 7pm on Monday, 9 October until around 2am on Wednesday, 11 October:

Kildare Street

Molesworth Street

Merrion Street Upper

Merrion Square West

Merrion Square South

On top of these road closures, An Garda Síochána have said that "additional rolling road closures to and from Kildare Street/ Merrion Square areas" may be implemented, if required for operational reasons.

However, it added that Dublin city centre remains open for normal business, that appropriate diversions will be in place and that the public are requested to make appropriate changes to their travel plans.

"Vehicle access to the Government Buildings complex has been notified directly to affected persons. Pedestrian access within the Garda cordon will be facilitated at cordon points. Identification may be required," a Garda spokesperson also said.

A number of extra precautions are being put in place for Budget Day as the Government and authorities prepare for any potential major protests.

Traditionally, peaceful protests take place outside Leinster House on the day of the Budget each year. However, since last month's demonstrations blockaded Oireachtas staff and journalists inside the building, security is ramping up.

Budget 2024

As for Budget 2024, JOE already covered reports that the national minimum wage is set to increase by €1.40 to €12.70 as part of the new Government spending plan.

Multiple outlets have also stated that the Budget will feature several cost-of-living payments, including three energy credits amounting to €450 (€150 each), while the Renters' Credit is set to rise from €500 to €750.

It has also been reported that there will be a rise of €12 in pension and other welfare payments from the start of next year and that there will be a double payment for those in receipt of the fuel allowance.

In a statement announcing its policing plan, Gardaí said: "There is a constitutional right to the freedom of assemble and freedom of speech, subject to statutory provisions.

"These freedoms extend to some levels of disruption / obstruction of footpaths, streets, and/or roads, and expressing opinions that not every person agrees with or accepts, provided it is reasonable and proportionate, and limited in its extent and duration. "An Garda Síochána is obliged to respect the right for all citizens to exercise their constitutional rights. "An Garda Síochána acknowledges that at the vast majority of public gatherings disorder or anti-social behaviour is not anticipated, and that the majority of those present will be law abiding. "Any Garda activity in relation to public gatherings is based on a graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety."

