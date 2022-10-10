Firefighters respond to 'senseless' playground fire off Cork Street

Sadly this isn't the first time the playground has been targeted.

On Sunday 9th October, firefighters were called to respond to a fire at Weaver Park playground at Cork Street. The Dublin 8 park can be seen up in flames from the image that Dublin Fire Brigade posted on Twitter.

"Unfortunately, firefighters were called to a playground fire off Cork Street earlier this evening. One fire engine from Dolphins Barn fire station responded and quickly extinguished the fire."

Unfortunately, firefighters were called to a playground fire off Cork Street earlier this evening. One fire engine from Dolphins Barn fire station responded and quickly extinguished the fire. We're asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí pic.twitter.com/G6JeUU8sLD — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 9, 2022

Dublin Fire Brigade appealed to the public, saying,

"We're asking members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour to Gardaí."

Ranae Von Meding (@ranaevonmeding) took to Instagram to share this shocking footage of the blaze. She expressed her dismay at the sight, captioning the video:

"There is just no reason for this. So many happy days playing with the our kids here. Just awful. Such a waste of everyone’s time including the @dubfirebrigade."

The video received tons of comments, with Irish television presenter Maia Dunphy simply saying, "God this is shocking, and so senseless."

Let's just hope that this is the last time the Cork Street playground has to suffer this kind of anti-social behaviour.

