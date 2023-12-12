'Frostbit boy' announces aim to become Taoiseach with Conor McGregor as President

He is back in the public eye with his new book The Reign of King Ruairi

Viral star Ruairi McSorley has his sights on becoming Taoiseach and has said he would like to see Conor McGregor become President of Ireland.

The Derry native, now 27, first went viral as a teen after a clip of him on the news in 2015 saw him saying the much-memed expression: "Oh god, you wouldn't be long gettin' frostbit".

He is now back in the public eye with his book The Reign of King Ruairi - which lays out, as he describes: "What every part of Ireland will look like when I am Taoiseach. And everything it would take to make it work."

Speaking to Sunday Life, McSorley explained that he has been "planning a complete revision to the Irish constitution since lockdown."

Among his proposals is for a president of unionism title to be established, with the role being elected by British passport holders.

He told the outlet: “A successful unity referendum would give us the chance to effectively redesign Ireland, and the book sets out how I think we can do that.

“To maximise the benefits of that, what you require is a strong visionary leader, but that’s just one component of my plan. I’m suggesting a potential upgrade of many parts of government and the presidency. I’m proposing a people’s leader more separate from government."

"The idea of Taoiseach Ruairi and Uachtarain McGregor, I think, makes more sense."

McSorley believes McGregor "could be a phenomenal president" and stated that he would love to discuss ideas with him.

"He has inspired so many people to take up martial arts and chase their dreams, so my suggestion is that he could use those qualities in a reformed presidency role," he said of the MMA star.

“I had initially thought he would be best placed to lead the Irish Defence Forces, but the idea of Taoiseach Ruairi and Uachtarain McGregor, I think, makes more sense."

McSorley also said that he thinks McGregor's "ideas for Ireland" seem "very similar" to his and that he believes they would "work brilliantly together".

Last week, McGregor - who is reportedly being investigated by the Gardaí for alleged incitement of hatred following the Dublin riots last month - signalled his intention to run for the Irish Presidency in 2025.

Since then, however, several senators and TDs have said they would not back a bid from him to become President of Ireland.

