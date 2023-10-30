Have you noticed The Hungry Tree at King's Inns?

By Lovin Dublin

October 30, 2023 at 11:42am

Share:

Hanger got the best of this particular tree.

Chances are if you’ve found yourself in front of the south gate of Ireland’s oldest schools of law at King's Inns, established in 1541 during the reign of King Henry VIII, you’d have probably noticed one of Dublin’s more unusual tourist attractions - the Hungry Tree.

Planted between 80 and 120 years ago, the London plane tree was a species widely planted in Dublin in the 19th century.


The tree that was once described as an “unremarkable specimen” has become known for partially consuming the nearby cast iron bench dating from the early 1800s.
Advertisement

As the years have passed, the tree has grown, causing it to swallow the parts of the structure that stands in its way.

Rumours are that if you stand there looking at it for long enough, you can actually hear the hunger pangs from the trunk of the tree, but you'll just have to pay the tree a visit to discover for yourself whether that's true or not.

Header image via Flickr 

READ ON: 

Advertisement

- Have you noticed "The Hags with the Bags" on Liffey Street?

Have you noticed the life-sized rhino sculpture in the Dodder?

Have you noticed The Five Lamps in Dublin’s North Strand area

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Bray Sea Life aquarium to shut down after over 25 years in operation

7 openers, 1 re-opener, and 2 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

CMAT joins Sarah Snook and Boy George on the Graham Norton Show next Friday

Two Michelin-star chefs to team up for a tasting menu event at Glovers Alley

You may also love

Northside DART services will not run on the day of the Dublin Marathon

Dublin Marathon 2023: start times, road closures and race route

Another Thomas Street food business has suffered a break-in

Dublin issued with a Status Orange rain warning