Joanne Lee's Estranged Husband Was Reportedly Arrested and Released Last Year

New details are emerging in the murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of 38-year-old Joanne Lee of Coolock, Co Dublin.

Gardaí believe that Joanne was not 'positively seen' since February 5, ten days before she was found strangled to death at a property in Ranelagh.

Joanne's body was found in a wardrobe, wrapped in bedsheets and a sleeping bag, in a bedsit to which the door was barricaded.

When gardaí entered the premises on Thursday afternoon, a man, believed to be Joanne's estranged husband Keith Lee (42) jumped from a third storey window injuring his legs and ribs.

Slash wounds on his wrists are also being treated in hospital as officers wait for green light to interview him.

According to The Sun, Keith was arrested last year in relation to a €11,000 stash found in a raid in the capital last October. He was released without charge and has no other convictions.

A source said: “This man wasn’t known to gardai at all before his arrest last year and the investigation is still ongoing.

“His wife was a lovely woman who came from a decent family. It’s hard to believe she has been murdered in such a brutal fashion.

“Once he has recovered from his injuries, he will be immediately questioned about his wife’s death.”

Detectives held a conference yesterday as part of their investigation. A source said: “Gardai had concerns for the woman’s safety because they knew it was an address she had stayed in and because her car was outside.

“They entered the property as they were faced with a life and death situation. They heard a disturbance inside and saw the dog in a distressed state and had no other option but to force their way in.

The last known sighting of Joanne was on February 5 at the Garristown home and gardai are trying to establish her movements up until her body was found.

