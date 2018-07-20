Ryanair Issue Apology To Passengers At Dublin Airport Following Further Cancellations

The nightmare gets worse and worse as thousands are affected.

Ryanair has issued an apology to nearly 4,000 customers who have been affected by the pilot strike which is happening on Friday.

There has been 24 flights cancelled between Ireland and UK on Friday as the pilot's trade union refused to cancel their planned industrial action.

Ryanair's statement says that: “We apologise to these 4,000 Irish customers whose flights were cancelled (and re-accommodated/refunded) due to today’s 2nd unneccessary strike by less than 25 per cent of our Irish pilots (who earn €150,000 – €200,000 p.a) over ‘seniority and base transfer’ proposals which they can’t explain and which don’t even affect them.

“We call on FORSA to cancel the 3rd strike (next Tuesday 24) which is supported by less than 25 per cent of our Irish pilots.

“Our pilots should resolve these issues through our working group and not disrupt any more customer holidays.”

Ryanair Pilots are currently picketing outside Airside retail park while the company has pleaded with trade union Forsa to cancel next week's strike which is due to take place on Tuesday July 24.

