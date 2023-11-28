Several countries issue warnings on travelling to Dublin after riots

The unprecedented scenes from the riots made global news.

Ireland's tourism sector could face blowback from the riots seen in Dublin last week, with several countries have issued travel warnings.

Among the countries issuing warnings are the UK, Canada and Australia, who are all advising travellers to be cautious around the city centre.

The riots, which occurred on Thursday, November 23 have sent shockwaves through the country and beyond about the safety of the city, catching the attention of the global media in the process.

The Canadian government issued an advisory warning to its citizens, saying: "Since the evening of November 23, 2023, violent protests have occurred in Dublin city centre. They have caused disruptions to services and transportation and have led to acts of vandalism, arson, and violent clashes between demonstrators and police.

"If you are in Dublin, monitor local media for the most recent information, follow the instructions of local authorities, be prepared to modify your plans in case of disturbances and expect enhanced security measures and an increased police presence.

The UK government also released a travel warning, saying: "Following a knife attack on 23 November, there has been unrest around the centre of Dublin.

"There has been, and may continue to be, some disruption, including to traffic and public transport. You should avoid any protests and follow advice of local authorities."

Australia warned travellers that "violent protests and riots occurred", adding that "further disruptions could occur. Avoid protests and follow the advice of local authorities."

A message was also sent on Friday by the Algerian Embassy calling on citizens in Ireland to "show the utmost caution and vigilance, and to avoid places that have been the subject of violence and vandalism".

The embassy also urged Algerian citizens to "reduce their movements to the city centre" and to "stay away from any gatherings".

The warning comes as reports circled online that the man who perpetrated the attack on schoolchildren and their carer - which sparked the riots - was an Algerian national.

It was later determined that the man was a naturalised Irish citizen, who moved from Algeria around twenty years previously.

