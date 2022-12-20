Thousands queue at the Capuchin Day Centre for food vouchers

Many started queuing as early as 2am.

Approximately 3,000 people were seen to queue outside the Capuchin Day Centre in Smithfield today to receive a €50 Dunnes gift card that would help them pay for Christmas.

According to The Journal, "those gathered were men and women of all ages, from very elderly people to mothers with prams and young children."

Given the sheer number of people who showed up, Gardaí had to ensure that the queue moved efficiently and safely.

Thousands line the streets of Smithfield this morning to pick up their €50 Dunnes Stores gift card from the Capuchin Day Centre.



The majority of the 3000 vouchers have now been distributed. Manager Alan Bailey told me people have been queuing since 2am to get their gift card. pic.twitter.com/l65VLurXCC — Mairéad Cleary (@maireadcleary7) December 20, 2022

Reporter Mairéad Cleary posted this image to her Twitter, saying,

The Capuchin Day Centre has been running north of the city for the last 50 years. The Journal reports that the centre, "provides breakfast and lunch to people in need throughout the year, as well as washing facilities and essential items such as baby formula and nappies, which are donated.

"The centre previously handed out parcels of food at Christmas every year, but since the Covid-19 pandemic, it has opted to hand out vouchers instead."

With the cost-of-living crisis, the Capuchin Day Centre's work is now more important than ever.

Header image via Twitter/maireadcleary7

