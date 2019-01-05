Pics

PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar

If you spend most of your night in the smoking area, this way of getting a drink is going to become very popular for you

Dublin Pub Jan

You couldn't help but admire the nerve that this Dubliner had over the Christmas period.

We've all been stuck in the smoking area either smoking or waiting for one of your friends to finish up their cigarette.

And you'd be gasping for a drink after being stuck amongst the cloud of smoke but when you return to the bar, it's more than likely going to be wedged.

But this person had a very smart idea when they were in Doyle's Bar over the festive period.

They were stuck in the smoking area but fancied another wine, but instead of stirring, they rang up the bar and ordered the drink to the smoking area.

Cheeky or genius? You decide.

We say genius.

Smoking Area Drink Dublin Doyle's Drink Dublin Dublin Pubs Smoking Area
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Pics

Read More in Pics
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
Someone Has Shared A Pic Of An 'Absolute Abomination' Of A Roll They Received In Dublin
Someone Has Shared A Pic Of An 'Absolute Abomination' Of A Roll They Received In Dublin
PIC: This Dublin Renting Ad Is So Horrible That It Was Taken Down Just Minutes After It Went Up
PIC: This Dublin Renting Ad Is So Horrible That It Was Taken Down Just Minutes After It Went Up
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene
PICS: An Empty Dublin Airport At Christmas Makes For A Pretty Eerie Scene
PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
PICS: This Dublin Proposal Is The Cutest And Most Thoughtful One Ever
PIC: This Irish Dad Went Full "Culchie" On His Trip To Dundrum Today
PIC: This Irish Dad Went Full "Culchie" On His Trip To Dundrum Today
PIC: These Bartenders Were Wearing Balaclavas In A Dublin Pub Last Night
PIC: These Bartenders Were Wearing Balaclavas In A Dublin Pub Last Night
PIC: A Pub In Skerries Sticks Lemons In Its Urinals And We Don't Know What To Make Of It
PIC: A Pub In Skerries Sticks Lemons In Its Urinals And We Don't Know What To Make Of It
PIC: This Dublin Pub Is Certainly Prepared For Christmas With The Power Of Drink That's Outside
PIC: This Dublin Pub Is Certainly Prepared For Christmas With The Power Of Drink That's Outside
PIC: Canadian Girl Just Tweeted A Controversial Statement About Dublin And Dubliners Are Laying Into Her
PIC: Canadian Girl Just Tweeted A Controversial Statement About Dublin And Dubliners Are Laying Into Her
PICS: Dublin Airport Has Been Sharing Lovely Family Reunions As The Countdown To Christmas Begins
PICS: Dublin Airport Has Been Sharing Lovely Family Reunions As The Countdown To Christmas Begins
PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
Pics

PIC: This Person Had A Cheeky Way Of Getting A Drink From The Smoking Area Of This Dublin Bar
PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin
New Openings

PIC: Irish Restaurant With The "Most Popular" Spice Bag In The Country Finally Sets Up In Dublin
Two Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Ordered To Close In December Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Two Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Ordered To Close In December Over Food Safety Concerns
Rumours And Reports Circulating That This Is The Name And Gender Of McGregor And Dee Devlin's Second Child
News

Rumours And Reports Circulating That This Is The Name And Gender Of McGregor And Dee Devlin's Second Child

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
Pics

PIC: Galway Man's Incredible Dublin Airport Bag Story Shows That Ireland Really Is The Best Country In The World
A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
What's On

A Bohemian Rhapsody Singalong Screening Is Coming To These Dublin Cinemas
Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend
Lifestyle

Folkster Has Announced It Will Be Having Its Largest Ever Sale This Weekend

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group