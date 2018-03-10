Five Places To Go For Dinner In Dublin Tonight That We Absolutely Love

Pasta or lobster roll, Italian wine or Irish gin: whatevs takes your fancy for dinner tonight you're sure to find somewhere in Dublin that will sort you out.

Not sure where to head? Well then, that's why we've put together a little list of five our of fave places we've reviewed. Consider us the magical Sitar of dining: we only tell the truth.

Here's five restaurants that we've really, REALLY, loved:

"Piglet, easily one of the city's cutest wine bars, is the results of a makeover of where La Dolce Vita wine bar used to be - a spot I would go to on the reg to sip on Aperol Spritzes and pretend I spoke Italian.

"Bigger plates we pounced on were one of the evening special's, a fresh crab pasta in a creamy tomato sauce and spring onions, and a Cacio e Pepe, my 'deathrow meal': a simple pasta of Pecorino Romano cheese and cracked black pepper."

The Ramen Bar: Authentic Ramen And Asian Vibes Are Waiting Underground On South William Street

"Its ramen-secrets given away only by a neon sign at the back of the sushi store, you'd be forgiven for having walked down this street a hundred times and never be aware that waiting underground is one of the best tastes of Japan you can get in Dublin.

"In the Garlic Ramen, the egg turns a murky brown colour from soaking up all the marinade but inside the yolk is squishy and soft, lending itself perfectly to the grilled meat. Flavours are bold, and yep, very garlicky. Yum."

"It's essentially just a marquee tent out the back in the smoking area with a pizza oven and two enthusiastic staff churning out piping hot pizzas to the punters inside and outside the pub.

"As I stood there eating my €9 pizza I just thought to myself that this was the Dublin I love. A gritty lane, people swilling pints and having the craic with a cigarette in one hand and a pizza on a paper plate in the other."

"We took the good ol’ DART down to the pretty seaside town of Skerries to check out 5Rock, an Argentinian grill/cocktail spot that’s right on the harbour. With unique interior features inspired by the sea, it’s the ideal place for a catch-up dinner with a bit of a buzz.

"And oh, the mains. Those sweet, beautiful, filling mains. A 5ROCK Lobster Roll of fresh Lobster, served on a brioche roll with cripsy bacon bits, shredded baby gem lettuce chipotle mayo & red cabbage brought me right back to a summer in Brooklyn spent gorging on lobster rolls by the bay."

The Old Spot: Dinner At This D4 Gastropub Is Just What You Need On A Grim Winter's Night

"Located on Dublin 4's Bath Avenue, The Old Spot was one of 30 Irish pubs to make it into the esteemed 2018 Michelin 'Eating Out In Pubs' guide and is a self-described "classic and timeless gastropub."

"The steak stole the show: chargrilled and dripping with juices, the fries skin-on and just waiting to be dunked into the peppercorn sauce. My boyfriend commented that he did think it was more on the "rare" side of medium rare, but for me (the sneaky steak thief), it was perfection."

Weekend eats sorted!

