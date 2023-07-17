5 places in Dublin to find a sandwich inspired by “The Bear”

Brought to you by Disney+.

When season one of The Bear launched on Disney+ last year, we were instantly hooked, so it's no wonder we're counting down the days until season two releases exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 19th.

The critically acclaimed comedy-drama stars Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, an award-winning chef on a mission to transform his family's grimy Chicago restaurant into a world-class eatery.

In season two, fans of the show can expect some incredibly tense and gripping scenes, unmissable one-liners, and of course plenty of mouth-watering food. In fact, The Bear's signature beef sandwich has become the star of the show in its own right, and we're excited to see its return.

The Sambo:

We've gotten our greasy paws on the Italian beef sandwich recipe, which the locals queue around the block for. The backbone of this sandwich is beef, which is browned, stewed, and slow-cooked with some garlic and traditional Italian seasonings such as oregano, basil, thyme and rosemary. The soft and tender cooked meat is then shredded, served in soft hoagie rolls, and some of the beef reduction is spooned over before being topped with Provolone cheese and authentic giardiniera.

To satisfy our hankering, we've put together a list of Dublin restaurants where you'll find sandwiches that are on par with Carmy's iconic sambo:

An independent sandwich shop with a bit of bite, week to week you never know which sambo you are likely to get when you stick your head into the Parnell Street hatch. While Deli 147 is best known for its interpretation of another American classic - The Reuben - the 147 Cheese Steak is a doozy of a sambo - slow-roasted beef, balsamic and port braised onions, dill pickle, gruyere cheese and a Dijonaise dressing.

Juniors in Beggar's Bush has become a mainstay of Dublin's Southside, serving up a New York-inspired menu seven days a week. Some sandwich favourites on the menu include the Caesar Club and the Caprese.

While there isn't a beef offering on the menu, Juniors' New Deli sandwich made with glazed and baked ham and homemade coleslaw is bound to hit the spot.

After beginning life in New York City in 2012, Doughboys transferred to Dublin in 2014 and continues to serve decadent, hearty sandwiches in Charlotte Way. Swing by and pick yourself up their signature beef sandwich, the Frank LeBouef. Sandwiched between brown multigrain bread, the Frank LeBouef consists of thinly sliced roast beef which is smothered in Swiss cheese, caramelised onion, tomato, rocket, and truffle mayo. Truly a sandwich Carmy would be proud of.

You'll understand why there are so many napkins around when you take your first bite - Doughboys subs are packed with sauce and stuffed with flavour.

The Pig and Heifer was born in 1996, with the head chef's intention of bringing a classic New York-style deli to Dublin diners, and they certainly delivered. With locations on Amiens Street and Pearse Street, The Pig and Heifer serve up classic sandwiches like the Pastrami Melt, the New York Reuben and the Meatballs and Mozzarella. However, if you're after a sandwich to rival Carmy's, order the Hot Beef, which is made with home-cooked beef, horseradish sauce, salad, and pickle and brought together with your choice of cheese.

At the top of our list is the foodie haven that is Crudo Restaurant in Sandymount. This year, Crudo won the prize for best casual dining at the Irish Restaurant Awards, and it's become a staple of the Dublin food scene. Using local and sustainable seafood and produce, the folks at Crudo marry traditional Italian cooking with vibrant modern flavours.

Crudo makes their Bear-inspired sandwich with slow-cooked and perfectly seasoned sirloin, caramelised onions, chimichurri, garlic aioli, and a generous dusting of parmesan, all cocooned together in a fresh bread roll. It was then served with the dripping from the sirloin for dipping purposes, making the experience nothing short of perfection.

