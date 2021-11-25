Fable + Stey have welcomed back one of their most popular sandwiches

You're gonna want to get to know this sandwich.

It should come as no surprise by now that we're big sambo fans. It's the perfect lunch, perfect snack, perfect meal full stop if we're honest. We were therefore so excited to see Fable + Stey in Blackrock have just brought back one of their epic crowd pleasers, back by popular demand.

Welcome back The Kelly's Black Pudding Toastie. This sandwich comprises of black pudding, gubeen smoked cheese, sage and onion stuffing, and is finished off with spiced apple chutney, all on a delicious bed of tartine sourdough bread.

Fable + Stey open Tuesday to Saturday between 8am and 2:30pm. They have outdoor seating, as well as takeaway options for their food and coffee.

Header image via Instagram/fableandstey

READ ON: The lineup for Forbidden Fruit 2022 is here!