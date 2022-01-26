We've nearly made it through January and the year of the Tiger is just crying out to be marked.

Or roaring, should I say.

The Lunar New Year couldn't be coming at a better time - restrictions have largely eased, the country's hospitality sector is back up and running and we're all itching to get out. If you're looking for a way to celebrate in Dublin ahead of February 1st, here's a list of great events happening around the city.

Dumpling Parties, a Street Food Night Market and More with Asia Market

Asia Market are holding an incredible selection of events to celebrate the Chinese New Year, including dumpling parties, a duck banquet, cooking demos and loads more. Find out more about each event on their WEBSITE.

Lunar New Year inspired menu at the Guinness Storehouse

Guinness have teamed up with Hakkahan in Stoneybatter to create a special menu to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The menu is available at the 1837 restaurant exclusively from Jan 23rd until the end of February. Find out more HERE.

Explore Ancient Canton with Good World Restaurant

Join Good World on George's Street for a special set menu of traditional Cantonese food accompanied by classical music for an authentic taste of the ancient Canton. Find out more about the event HERE.

Image via dublinlunarnewyear.ie

Lunar New Year Community Celebration with Hill Street Family Resource Centre

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, North East Inner City’s Hill Street will be transformed into a Chinese Wonderland. The event is open to the public with activities and workshops suitable for all ages. Find out more about Hill Street FRC's celebration HERE.

Image via dublinlunarnewyear.ie

Chinese New Year Celebration at UCD Confucius Institute

This family friendly, free event at UCD will feature vibrant lanterns and lights, traditional music instruments and dancing, musical fire flame show and more. Find out more HERE.

Image via dublinlunarnewyear.ie

Lunar New Year and Dim Sum Tea with the Spice Bag Podcast

Award Winning Irish food podcast Spice Bags will host a special event during which they'll taste and explore a menu of Lunar New Year Dim Sum + Tea. Find out more and get yourself a ticket HERE.

Get a Lunar New Year Tattoo

Why not go the whole hog and get inked up to celebrate the year of the Tiger? Check out these hand poked designs to mark the occasion by Pokemothoin.

Have we missed any events happening in Dublin to celebrate the Lunar New Year? Let us know and we'll add them to the list!

Header image via dublinlunarnewyear.ie

READ NEXT: Welcome Decent Drinks Club, the latest addition to the Rialto Rivera