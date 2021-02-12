It's Chinese New Year - here are seven places to order your Chinese food fix tonight

Happy Chinese New Year to all the Lovin Dublin readers celebrating!

Chinese New Year is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the contribution of the Chinese community to Dublin. 2021 is the year of the Ox and what better way to kick it off than to order your favourite Chinese dish to your home.

We might not be able to enjoy festivities in the city centre this year but the below restaurants are all on hand to provide you with your favourite Chinese tastes as you raise a glass to the Ox.

Take your pick from the following...

Mak - Ranelagh

China Sichuan - Sandyford

Bullet Duck & Dumplings - Little Mary Street

Chai Yo - Baggot Street

M & L - Cathedral Street

Hang Dai - Camden Street

Duck - Fade Street

(header pic: @bulletrestaurant on Instagram)

