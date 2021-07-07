Brush up on your Gaeilge at this cafe in Ballyfermot

Tá caife nua i mBaile Formaid!

Wow, I'm getting better already even from just looking at their insta and definitely didn't go on google translate for that.

If you're looking to incorporate more Irish into your day to day conversation, Glic in Ballyfermot is definitely worth a visit. The cafe's mission is to promote the Irish language in the area, as well as creating employment for people in the community through the CE scheme.

Glic serves delish 3fe speciality coffee with loads of tasty variations, including this affogato we're currently drooling over:

And the iconic kinder mocha we're seeing everywhere at the mo:

Also if you're a Bounty lover, you might have been written off by your family and friends as a psycopath but Glic are here for you with this intriguing coconut creation:

They've also got a fab selection of unreal cakes and brownies, and can cater events with breakie rolls, sharing platters, granola pots and of course coffee. So handy!

Definitely worth hitting up if you've a thirst on you for a flat bán. (delighted with myself about that one ngl).

