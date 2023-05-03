WIN your very own campervan at this one-of-a-kind Dublin event this weekend

Brought to you by Heineken.

Your summer just got a lot more exciting.

Summer is just around the corner, and you're probably thinking of ways to take your next adventure to new heights. With that in mind, how does your very own campervan sound?

Indeed, the folks over at Heineken are looking to give away the Heineken Fanwagon – a fully decked out campervan, ideal for your next road trip.

To be in with your chance of winning, all you have to do is get yourself to a very special event in Dublin this weekend.

Advertisement

The pop-up event ushers in the excitement of the Heineken Champion's Cup final, which is just around the corner. The rugby final is set to be a highlight of the sporting calendar, and to get us in the mood, the Heineken Fanwagon will be making a pitstop in Dublin, giving one lucky punter the chance to take it home.

Details for the diary

The campervan has already enjoyed fun-filled stopovers in Galway and Limerick, and this weekend is set to be no different. This Saturday, 6 May, it will swing by The Goat Grill in Goatstown, Dublin, for a jam-packed evening between 6:30-9:30pm.

How to win

Advertisement

At the event, you'll be invited to take part in plenty of rugby-inspired games, enjoy some complimentary pints and revel in the atmosphere. There will be plenty of great prizes up for grabs on the evening, including the campervan itself, so if you're in Dublin, make sure you don't miss your chance.

Best of all, there's no need to be a rugby pro to take part. The pop-up event is open to all, whether you're a long-time devotee or a total newbie to the game. In fact, it's a wonderful opportunity to get to grips with the game as the excitement continues to build for the Heineken Champion's Cup final. So come alone or come with friends, but whatever you do, don't miss out on your chance to take home the grand prize.

Brought to you by Heineken.

Please drink responsibly. You must be over 18 to attend.

Advertisement

The Heineken Champions Cup final is returning to Dublin for the first time in a decade!

To celebrate, Heineken is driving across Ireland to help you get involved with the craic and have the chance to win the Ultimate Grand prize of the FanWagon. Take part in the games, beat your rival province and you could be driving away with the actual FanWagon. This is an event not to be missed!