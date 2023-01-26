You can now get the viral Logan Paul drink at this Dublin 6 spot

People have been going bananas for Logan Paul and KSI's new hydration drink Prime.

Anyone who is a fan of Logan Paul will know of the hydration drink he has created with fellow YouTuber KSI. Prime is essentially made up of coconut water, with only 25 calories and no added sugar. It contains 825mg of Electrolytes and comes in five flavours: Lemon Lime, Blue Raspberry, Grape, Tropical Punch, and Orange.

It's been tricky enough to find in Ireland; following crazy queues in the UK, Aldi Ireland even had to make a statement to say they had no plan to stock it on their shelves any time soon.

However, that doesn't mean Prime is not being sold in Ireland. Dessert spot in Dundalk XXI Ice sold out of them in four hours despite the fact they were charging €15 per bottle. And now a Dublin 6 spot has announced they will also be selling the Logan Paul drink.

Terenure food store LaHoya Greens have announced they will be stocking the viral hydration drink from Friday 27th January.

If you're thinking of stock-piling the bottles, be warned the Dublin 6 spot only has limited stock available per day. There's been no word on how much it will sell for, but if XXI Ice is any indication, it won't be cheap, although the hydration drink retails for $1.99 a bottle in the US.

For some inexplicable reason, the demand for KSI and Logan Paul's energy drink is there, and people are willing to spend the same amount of money on it as they would a bottle of wine (and not a terribly cheap one either).

