Coffee alert! There's a new coffee truck parking up in Carrickmines 

By Sarah Finnan

November 7, 2020 at 2:46pm

It's a brew-tiful day to have a brew-tiful day. And you know what that means? Yes, more coffee.

Hoping to help keep the southside well caffeinated, Grind 101 is a new coffee truck parking up beside Smyths in Carrickmines Park. Sparkly, shiny and brand-spanking-new, keep your eyes peeled and you won't miss 'em.

First popping their head up on socials back in early October, the anticipation has been building since then but better latte than never, eh?

Confirming that they're officially up and running as of 10am this morning, a post shared to their Instagram account advises that they have lethal coffee, award-winning treats, awesome baristas and mighty craic.

They even have dipped waffles, lads. Sure what more could you want with your cuppa?

Plenty of cappuccinos, babyccinos and puppuccinos to go round.

Header image via Instagram/Grind 101

