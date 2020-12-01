Dublin Airport have put up their Christmas tree and it is spectacular

"And just like that it’s December. Good morning."

Celebrating Christmas this year definitely feels different to any other year.

You can tell people want to get into the festive cheer more than ever, because more and more people began decorating their homes in November (and we even spotted one or two in October), both as a way to literally brighten up their day-to-day lives, and probably as a subconscious way to officially begin the end of 2020.

Dublin Airport will be a hub of attention for a lot of families around Ireland this Christmas, as friends and family from abroad consider returning home for the end of the year, but for anyone visiting the airport this year, they'll be greeted by this giant festive feast for the eyes.

Look at that Christmas monster! With less people travelling through the actual airport this year, we figured it best to bring it to as big an audience as possible!

It has been reported that due to the COVID pandemic, the numbers travelling through Dublin Airport had obviously dropped, with 28.3 million passengers in the first 10 months of 2019 falling to 6.9 million in the same time period 2020.

For anyone who is travelling through Dublin Airport this December may want to take advantage of the two COVID testing facilities currently available there. Full details right here.

READ NEXT: Aer Lingus drop one of our favourite freebies from their flights