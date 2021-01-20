Close

This dog groomers turned café combines two of our greatest loves

By Sarah Finnan

January 20, 2021 at 10:36am

What do you get if you cross a dog groomers and coffee? A dog grooming café of course and you'll find both at this cute little spot in Donnybrook.

Lockdown life looks different for everyone but for many of us, it's characterised by quick walks (within our 5km of course), cuddles with our doggos and multiple cups of coffee. Finding joy in the little things is the key to not cracking up completely and though there are lots of things we miss and can't wait to do again, simple pleasures will have to do for now.

Helping to combine a few of those things into one neat little bundle, Rumours dog groomers in Donnybrook has jumped at the chance to change up their business model a bit - now adding coffee to the list of things they offer.

Revealing that they've pivoted to being a café of sorts, the team shared a look at their new machine, writing:

"As the old saying goes 'When life gives you level 5 shaped lemons, you turn your dog groomers into a cafe'. Serving @3fecoffee from 8am tomorrow morning. Come say hi."

Fully stocked with bags upon bags of 3fe coffee, you'll find them at 51a Donnybrook Road.

Pamper sesh for your pup and a good cuppa joe for you - winning.

Header image via Instagram/@rumours.dog

